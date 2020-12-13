Former President Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated with Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers as he marks his birthday on Sunday.

Jonathan, in a goodwill message on Saturday in Abuja, described Wike as a courageous man committed to promoting peace and upholding the unity of the nation.

He said: “You are a hardworking leader, who is committed to improving the welfare of the people through service delivery and good governance.

“All who have visited Rivers in recent time can attest to your transformational strides and the fact that the state is making tremendous progress under your leadership.

“As a governor of Rivers, you have displayed great courage and wisdom in protecting the interest of your people, promoting peace and upholding the unity of Nigeria.”

Jonathan wished Wike God’s blessings in his efforts to improve the lives of the people of his state.

He prayed God to bless Wike with wisdom, peace and sound health.