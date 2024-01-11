Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan’s elder sister is dead

Madam Obebhatein Jonathan, elder sister to former President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has died at the age of 70.

She died on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, after a brief illness.

A statement by the former president’s media office, issued by Ikechukwu Eze, noted that the deceased popularly known as Amissi was a retired teacher, businesswoman, and loving mother and grandmother who lived a dedicated life of service to God and humanity.

The statement said she was a devout Christian, a virtuous woman and a role model to many within and outside her community.

The statement also indicated that the burial has been scheduled for Tuesday 16th February, 2024, stressing that the details of the funeral rites would be announced by the family.

Madam Obebhatein Jonathan is survived by three children, siblings, including Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, and her mother, Mama Eunice Afeni-Jonathan.