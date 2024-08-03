Ex-President Buhari hails  Olufunmilayo Mustapha as she clocks 60, retires from civil service

Former President Buhari has sent birthday greetings to Olufunmilayo Mustapha as she clocks 60, together with good wishes for the future on the day she retires as a director in the federal civil service.

Buhari described her as strong pillar of strength for her husband, Boss Gida Mustapha, the immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, “who is a friend committed to building the future and proud history of our great nation.

“With Olufunmilayo and the rest of the family on his side, Boss Mustapha had all the support he needed in playing a crucial role in ensuring the success of our administration.”

Buhari commended the contribution of the former SGF’s wife to the country’s public service, from which she retires today as a substantive director, saying that without the contribution of the civil service, the numerous achievements of the administration were just not possible.

“Civil servants like Olufunmilayo Mustapha will continue to inspire generations to come.”

He wished her continued good health and success in fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of her family and the nation.

“Have a healthy and joyful day,” concluded the former president.

