Ex-President Buhari congratulates APC on retailing Imo, Kogi

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the All Progressives Congress on winning the governorship elections in Imo and Kogi states.

His spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

The former president thanked the people of the two states for reaffirming their confidence in the nation’s biggest political party.

He thanked particularly the party leaders and the workers who laboured tirelessly to ensure the reemergence of Senator Hope Uzodinma for his second term in Imo and Alhaji Usman Ododo as the new governor of Kogi state.

“My best wishes to them for their next tenure,” Buhari was quoted to have said.