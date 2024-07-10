Ex-President Buhari condoles Senator Bala Na’Allah on wife’s death

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his condolences to Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah on the death of his wife, Safiya Na’Allah.

In a telephone call to Bala Na’Allah on Wednesday, the former president expressed his sadness over the demise of the deceased, saying that the Na’Allah family had lost a strong family pillar and the Senator, a dependable partner.

Buhari said the late Safiya had been everything a wife could be to her husband, leaving a void that is impossible to fill. He prayed to Allah to accept her good deeds.

