Ex-Postmaster General urges Ladoja to re-enact development agenda as governor

A former Postmaster General of the Federation, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, has urged the Olubadan-designate, Oba Rasidi Ladoja, to re-enact his development agenda when he served as the governor of Oyo state.

Adewusi, during a courtesy call in Ibadan on the Olubadan-designate, said Ladoja’s years in government witnessed tremendous transformation.

Ladoja is due for coronation on September 26, 2025 as the 46th Olubadan.

According to Adewusi, Ladoja initiated the Ibadan circular road, which he said was abandoned for years until the incumbent, Governor Seyi Makinde, resuscitated it.

Speaking with journalists after his visit, the former Postmaster General of the Federation said: “I recalled some of his legacies as governor, particularly in infrastructure development, notably his conceptualisation of the Ibadan circular road, which was abandoned after he left office and finally actualised by Governor Seyi Makinde

“I also noted his reform of the education sector during his tenure as governor, which led to a revolutionary 30 students per class in all public secondary schools in Oyo State at the time.”

Adewusi, a former Commissioner for Finance in Lagos State, also said he urged Ladoja to continue to promote peace and unity in all parts of Oyo State and beyond Ibadan to other parts of Yorubaland.

He added: “He is uniquely positioned to do so as the first former governor to ascend the throne of Olubadan.

“I am optimistic his reign would bring greater development to the city and Oyo State in general.”

