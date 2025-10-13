Ex-PDP secretary Udeh-Okoye resigns, offers reason

Former National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sunday Udeh-Okoye, has resigned from the party.

Udeh-Okoye said he resigned from the PDP because the party has strayed from the principles of its founding fathers.

His resignation was contained in a letter addressed to his Ward Chairman in Agbogugu Ward, Awgu Local Government Area Enugu State.

The letter reads: “I wish to formally tender my resignation as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“This decision did not come lightly. The PDP has been an integral part of my political journey, offering me the invaluable opportunity to contest and serve as a Member of Enugu State House of Assembly, the National Youth Leader of the party, and most recently as the National Secretary.

“For these privileges of service and trust, I remain profoundly grateful to the party, its lenders, and members at all levels.

“However, over time, I have watched with increasing concerns as the ideals and vision of the founding fathers of the PDP, built on the principles of unity, justice, and equity, have been eroded.

“The PDP that once stood as a beacon of hope for democratic governance has regrettably lost its moral compass and ideological direction.

“After much contemplation, I have come to the solemn conclusion that I can no longer, in good conscience, remain within a system that has strayed so far from its original purpose.

“Therefore, I am compelled to part ways with the PDP as I embark on a progressive journey dedicated to restoring the values of democracy, accountability, and service to the people, which the party has sadly abandoned.”

Meanwhile, Okoye had yet to officially announce any ties to any political party.