Persons suspected to be cultists have killed a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Odukpani, Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State, Ekpenyong Okom, and two others.

The killing of the PDP Chairman, confirmed by a senior aide of the state Governor, was said to have been carried out on Saturday at about 8pm at a pub along Akai Efa, Calabar Municipal Council.

The Security Adviser to Governor Ben Ayade for the Southern Senatorial District, Ani Esin, confirmed the incident.

Esin said: “The victim was a former chapter chairman of the PDP in Odukpani in the Odukpani Local Government Area of the state.

“He was murdered on Saturday by 8pm.

“He was shot and he died on the spot.

“He was alleged to be a member of Klanz and was gunned down by suspected members of Axe.

“The cult operation is not only in Calabar but in Bakassi, Odukpani and its environs.”

The two others who were also gunned down were said to have been killed earlier on Friday.