Ex-Ogun LG chairmanship candidate resigns from PDP, offers reasons

A former chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State during the 2021 council elections, Kehinde Akinde, has resigned from the party.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Akinde said he was deeply disappointed with the current state of the PDP at the national, state, and local government levels.

Giving the reason behind his conviction to quit the party, Akinde stated, “The one-time noble party I cherished so much has become a shadow of itself.

“Right from the national level manipulative division in the ranks of the party to the local government level, great injustices to our members who have contributed greatly to the party, one is left with no other option than to seek the way forward out of this quagmire.”

He emphasised that his decision to dump the party was not made hastily but followed “critical analysis after due consultation with our supporters at home and in diaspora.”

Akinde did not disclose his next political destination but hinted that future moves would be guided by his values and followers’ convictions.

“Our next political move will be determined by God’s directive in line with our philosophical value of good governance for the betterment of our people,” he said.

