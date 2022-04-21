Ex-Ogun deputy governor docked for allegedly being in possession of retiree’s C of O

A former Deputy Governor of Ogun, Olusegun Adesegun, was on Thursday docked in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly being in possession of a Certificate of Occupancy belonging to a retiree.

Adesegun is charged with four counts of conspiracy, concealing deeds, forcible entry and forcible possession.

He pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, SP Victor Eruada, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between 2003 and 2017 at the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Cooperation office (NDIC), Lagos.

Eruada alleged that the defendant conspired with others at large, to steal the certificate of Occupancy with N068/68/1994 title document and property kept with the NDIC belonging to Babatunde Oderinde, a retiree.

According to him, the defendant in a manner likely to cause breach of peace, did enter the parcel of land located at No 2, Osilaja St., Opebi-Oregun link road, Lagos belonging to Oderinde.

He alleged that the defendant in a manner likely to cause a reasonable apprehension of the breach of peace, took possession of the parcel of land at the above mentioned address against the complainant who was entitled by law.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 52, 53, 290 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

NAN reports that Section 52 stipulates two years’ jail term for forcible entry of land for any convicted offender.

Section 53 stipulates two years’ jail term for forcible possession of land for any convicted offender,

While Section 290 stipulates three years’ jail term for concealing of deeds(document) for any convicted offender.

Magistrate M.O. Tanimola admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum who must provide evidence of tax payment and a verifiable address.

The magistrate adjourned the case until May 17, May 20 and May 27 for accelerated hearing.