The former Chief Judge of Ogun State, Hon. Justice Isaac Babatunde Delano, is dead.

The former CJ died on July 23, 2020 at the age of 85.

Justice Delano was born on June 1, 1935 to the prestigious Delano family.

His father, Isaac Oluwole Delano, was a prominent lecturer, writer and politician.

Justice Delano had his early education at Abeokuta Grammar School, from where he proceeded to the University of London.

He was called to the bar at Lincoln’s Inn, England in 1961 and admitted to practice in Nigeria on June 16, 1961.

Justice Delano started his civil service career as a pupil state counsel in the Western Region of Nigeria in June 1961 and rose through the ranks to become Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary of the Ondo State Ministry of Justice in 1976.

From there, he was appointed to the Ogun State bench in 1977 upon creation of the state.

He was appointed Chief Judge of Ogun State in 1990 and served in that capacity until his retirement in 2000

During the course of his career, Justice Delano attended and delivered papers at several national and international fora.

He served on the Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee.

Justice Delano was the Baba Ijo of Holy Trinity Cathedral Okenla Ifo, Otun (Ologun) Balogun of Ake, Agbakin Atuluse of Osogboland.

He was also President of Torch Bearers Society Cathedral of St. James the Great, Oke Bola, Ibadan.

Justice Delano is survived by his wife and four children.