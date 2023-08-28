Ex-NUJ Chairman, Bajulaiye, elected NIPR Governing Council member

A Director of Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Home Affairs, Olanrewaju Bajulaiye has been elected as a member of the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) Governing Council.

Bajulaiye who is a former Chairman, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Lagos Information Chapter, emerged as a Council member at the election during the NIPR’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), held in Abuja, with the theme: “Leadership, Public Relations and Value Creation.”

The event provided an opportunity for members to elect new leaders who will steer the affairs of the body for the next two years.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after his election, Bajulaiye described his emergence as God’s project made possible, with the inspiration of the leadership and structure provided by his constituency.

He said: “I am deeply humbled and grateful for the overwhelming support and trust of the good people from my constituency. I am honoured to be elected, despite all odds.

“I salute the leadership that provided the platform for me to believe in my capacity, competence and experience. My gratitude to everyone who has made it possible for me to garner the required votes needed to be elected”.

READ ALSO:

The new Council member promised to contribute to positive changes concerning the Institute and join hands with others to lead the body in accordance with global best practices.

Bajulaiye commended Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for providing leadership that encouraged the State’s workforce to strive for the best.

Among the newly elected members of the Council is Thelma Okoh, who is also from the Lagos Chapter of the Institute.

She is well-known among Public Affairs Officers in the State, especially for her role as a key facilitator at the officers’ monthly professional development training.

In what has been described as the Institute’s most participatory and fiercely competitive election to date, 29 contenders vied for the 17 available slots on the Governing Council. Notably, the contest commenced with 29 candidates, while the electoral process was underway, only one candidate withdrew from the race, leaving 28 individuals in contention.

Dr. Ike Neliaku of the FCT Chapter was elected to lead the Institute for the next two years.

The Institute is run by a 22 – member Governing Council, comprising 17 elected members and five nominees of the Federal Government FG.