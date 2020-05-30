The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation has announced the demise of its former Group Managing Director , Dr. Maikanti Kacalla Baru.

Baru was said to have died on Friday night.

Dr. Baru, a consummate Mechanical Engineer, died after a brief illness, NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs, Dr. Kennie Obateru,stated this in a release on Saturday.

The release said NNPC Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari, expressed shock over the sudden death of Dr. Baru, who was the 18th Group Managing Director of the Corporation.

Mallam Kyari described him as a man ‘of exemplary character and disposition.’

Dr. Baru, 60, who was at the helm of the Corporation from July 4, 2016 to July 7, 2019, died after a brief illness in an Abuja hospital.