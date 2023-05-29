Ex Niger Governor Bello boycotts inauguration of successor

Former Governor of Niger, Abubakar Sani-Bello, on Monday boycotted the inauguration of his successor, Umar Bago and his Deputy, Yakubu Garba at the Trade Fair Complex in Minna.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered that the former governor boycotted the inauguration to attend the swearing-in of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja.

NAN reports that at the venue of the inauguration, it was announced by Master of Ceremony (MC) that Bello would not be around at the inauguration venue.

NAN reports that a former Governor of Niger state, Dr Babangida Aliyu, was at the inauguration venue to witness the occasion.

Reacting to the absence of the former governor at the inauguration, stakeholders, including Dr Zubairu Ibrahim, said it was not right for the former governor to be absent at the inauguration of his successor.

“It doesn’t feel good that the former governor is not here, he is supposed to hand over to the successor of his party in the same manner power was handed over to him in 2015.

“Some will think is a flight from the people while some might not attach any meaning to it since he had already handed over to his successor on Sunday,” he said.

NAN reports that Bago has been sworn in as the 7th democratically elected governor of Niger by Justice Halima Ibrahim, Chief Judge of the state.

NAN reports that Bago was born in Minna, Niger on Feb. 22, 1974 to parents of Nupe extraction.

He holds a Master’s in Business Administration from Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo, in 2023 and a Master’s Degree in Finance at the University of Calabar in 2015.

He is married to Hajiya Fatima Bago and blessed with three children.