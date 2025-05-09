Ex-Niger Delta agitator distances self from suspected killers of governor’s in-law

Endurance Amagbein, a former Niger Delta agitator has disassociated himself from the alleged killers of Governor Douye Diri’s in-law, Odeinyefa Ogbolosingha.

The ex-Niger Delta agitator made the clarification on Friday in a statement signed and issued by his media assistant, Mightywind Dudafa, in Abuja.

Amagbein called on his political enemies to let him live in peace.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Bayelsa State Police Command had on Monday announced the arrest of the suspected killers of Ogbolosingha, the Paramount Ruler of Kalaba community in Yenagoa Local Government Area and an in-law to Governor Diri.

Ogbolosingha was said to have been murdered in 2022 alongside two others.

The state Commissioner of Police, Francis Idu, had told journalists in Yenagoa that one of the suspects, Clever Ovo, who is currently in their custody, had confessed that they were Amagbein’s boys.

The police also said they arrested another suspect, Daniel Williams, who was caught with equipment on his way to vandalise pipelines and allegedly claimed he was contacted by Amagbein.

Reacting in the statement, Amagbein said he does not know Ovo or Williams in person, and that he was also sure that they did not know him either.

“This is the reason Amagbein has since been going on air and calling on the government to tighten security around oil and gas pipelines because some pipeline surveillance contractors want to resume hostilities and falsely accuse him,” the statement said.

The ex-agitator reminded the public that he gladly supported the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 Bayelsa State governorship election because he loved Diri.

He, however, alleged that to further worsen his pain, his political enemies had come up with a scheme to turn the government of Bayelsa State against him by asking the suspected killers “to confess that they are my boys”.

According to him: “Those behind these false allegations are doing it because they think the PDP is giving me immunity, and so they are doing it to set the state government against me.”

Amagbein said while he considered this as his trying times, he was convinced that “one day, the truth will definitely come out and people will still reckon with me for my philanthropic gestures and other kind deeds”.

He said despite the endless plots by his enemies to portray him as a terrorist and an enemy of the Federal Government, he remained committed to the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He urged his fellow brothers from the Ijaw struggle platform to throw their weights behind the President.

Amagbein called on security agencies to prosecute anybody caught committing any crime decisively.

He said that he does not have any “boys” in the creeks and that neither did he tell anybody who was once close to him to engage in any criminal act.

