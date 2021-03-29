A former Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation, Kashimawo Laloko, is dead.

The death of Laloko was confirmed by his son, Adewale, on Sunday night.

Laloko, 76, died on Sunday in Lagos, after a brief illness, his son hinted.

Adewale said: “He had been feeling weak before he died on Sunday.

“It was as a result of weakness, not COVID-19.”

The late Laloko will be buried according to Muslim rites on Tuesday at his Gbonagun residence in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Laloko established the Pepsi Football Academy in Lagos November 1992 and has produced some of the country’s brightest football talents ever since.

He also coached Lagos darling club Stationery Stores.