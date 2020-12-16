Dr Cairo Ojougboh, the immediate past Executive Director of Projects, Niger Delta Development Commission, says he is committed to the success of the commission’s new Sole Administrator, Effiong Akwa.

Ojougboh, who said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, warned that any attempt to cause confusion or smear campaign against Akwa would be highly resisted.

“I am irrevocably committed to the administration of Akwa, hence the forensic audit must be completed because the commission is moving forward.

“The people of Niger Delta should continue to support the commission`s forensic audit under the supervision of Sen. Godswill Akpabio, the Niger Delta Minister, to deliver,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the NDDC forensic audit is aimed at restoring sanity and prudence in the management of the commission and ensures rapid development of the Niger Delta region.

Ojougboh, however, described recent online media campaign against him as blackmail and an attempt to cause disaffection.

He recalled that the online in question had alleged that the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC was sacked because of a rift between him and the new sole administrator.

Ojougboh thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and Akpabio for giving him the opportunity to serve.

President Buhari appointed Effiong Akwa as interim sole administrator of the NDDC on December 13 to oversee the commission`s affairs.

Akwa, until his appointment, was the Acting Executive Director Finance and Administration in the NDDC.