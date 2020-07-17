The former Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Joi Nunieh, appeared before the House of Representatives Panel via Zoom.

Nunieh was scheduled to appear before the House of Representatives Panel investigating the NDDC on Thursday, but failed to appear due to the invasion of her residence in Port Harcourt by policemen as early as 4am.

Speaking under oath, through Zoom, the former NDDC Acting Managing Director accused the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, of pressuring her to employ people outside the Niger Delta.

She said Akpabio also told her to indict Senator Peter Nwaboshi as the owner of 98 companies working as contractors for the NDDC.

Nunieh said: “Mr. Akpabio was angry that I did not promote the junior staff from Akwa Ibom.

“I am representing Rivers State.

“I cannot do double promotion for junior staff.

“On the issue of employment, he collected names from godfathers, and I said I will not be the one to give employment to people outside the Niger Delta, when our people have no jobs.”