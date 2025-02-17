Ex-NCAA DG to FG: How to enhance aviation training

Former Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Dr. Harold Demuren, has urged the Federal Government to prioritize the continuous training of NCAA staff to maintain and improve aviation safety in Nigeria.

Demuren, who served as DG from 2005 to 2013 and secured the US FAA Category One status for Nigeria, emphasized that this achievement was only possible through consistent staff training and retraining.

The US FAA Category One status signifies that a country’s civil aviation authority meets the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) standards for safety.

This status allows airlines from that country to operate flights to the United States without restrictions and engage in code-share agreements with US carriers.

Speaking at the NCAA @25 Gala and Award Night held on Saturday, with the theme “Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority: Sustaining Safer Skies,” Demuren stressed that aviation has become the engine for economic growth.

On behalf of all past NCAA DGs, he commended the current DG, Capt. Chris Najomo, for prioritizing the security and safety of the aviation sector.

“Let me give you one word – human capacity is critical. Aviation is changing. Technology is changing everywhere. What we were doing before isn’t what we are doing now,” Dr. Demuren said.

“Training and continuous training are very important. Without that, you can’t achieve anything. Foreign training is expensive—not just in estacodes and tickets, but in time as well.

“You must continue to invest in it. If you do, Hon. Minister, you will have safer skies,” he added.

In response, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Barr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, agreed with Dr. Demuren’s position and assured that the ministry would continue to prioritize staff training.

He also disclosed that he had secured the necessary approvals from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to facilitate international training for NCAA staff in line with global best practices.

“As we look to the future, the Federal Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development remains committed to supporting initiatives that will further elevate our aviation sector. We will ensure that infrastructure and transportation are enhanced as enablers of growth, in line with Priority 5 of the Presidential Priorities,” he stated.

The DGCA, Capt. Chris Najomo, expressed pride in NCAA’s achievements over the past 25 years.

He acknowledged the contributions of past Director-Generals, management teams, aviation stakeholders, and staff who have upheld the authority’s commitment to global standards in safety and innovation.

“Tonight, we honor not just our past, but also our future—celebrating milestones, redefining our industry, and recognizing the people who have propelled us forward,” he said.

He further emphasized that the NCAA’s 25-year journey has been one of excellence, commitment to safety, and innovation, made possible through the tireless dedication of its leadership, staff, and industry collaborators.

The event’s highpoint was the presentation of awards to deserving staff, former DGs, and other individuals who have contributed to the NCAA’s success over the years.

