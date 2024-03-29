Ex-NBA Publicity Secretary in court for allegedly stealing stabiliser

Douglas Ogbankwa, a former Publicity Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association in Benin City, Edo State, on Thursday appeared in a Benin High Court for allegedly stealing a stabiliser.

Among others, the former Publicity Secretary of the NBA is charged with conspiracy to commit felony and forcible entry.

Others include wilful damage, theft, forceful ejection as well as aiding and abetting forceful ejection.

The prosecution said Ogbankwa and others, at large, in January 2023 at 2nd Ugbor Road, GRA, Benin, within the Judicial Division did damage door keys belonging to Sandra Palmer-Kelvin.

The prosecutor also alleged that Ogbankwa stole one stabiliser belonging to Palmer-Kelvin and also forcefully ejected her from her matrimonial home.

The offence is punishable under sections 412, 56(1), 353, 294(1) of the Criminal Law of Edo State, 2022 and also section 14(3) of violence against persons Prohibition law of Edo State, 2021.

Earlier, when the case was mentioned, one of the counsel to the defendant, Emmanuel Usoh, appealed to the court to give his client more time to resolve the issues.

The prosecution counsel, Orobosa Okunbor, did not oppose the application.

Justice Ede Ikponmwonba subsequently adjourned the case until July 6, 2024 for a report of the settlement.