Ex-Nasarawa FC goalkeeper coach threatens legal action over unpaid entitlements

A former Nasarawa United Football Club Goalkeeper Trainer, Michael Jatau, has threatened to drag the State Government and the club to court over alleged unpaid N19.7 million entitlement.

The goalkeeper coach made the threat in a 30-Day Pre-action Notice/Letter addressed to the government and the club.

Jatau, in the letter signed by his Attorney, Ayuba Yirvoms, accused the state government and management of the club of being insensitive to his wellbeing and plight as a coach, after faithfully serving the state for four years.

According to the letter, he was engaged through a “Contract agreement by the Nasarawa United Football Club, Lafia as a Coach on November 1, 2019 which elapsed on November 1, 2021, with an automatic renewal of another two (2) years”.

But that the Club failed to honour the terms of the agreement, resulting in the club owing him N19.7 million as lawful entitlement while working for the club and was not liquidated in spite of repeated demands.

Jatau’s letter added: “In the event our client’s demand is not met which we believe is unlikely, we will be left with no option than to seek legal redress.

“Our claim is contained herein and the defendants will be Nasarawa State Government and Nasarawa United Football Club.

“As Solicitors to Coach Michael Jatau, on whose instruction we write you this demand notice, we anticipate your favourable and prompt response in this regard.

“Consequent upon the above, we urge you to intervene by ensuring that the payment is made, which will go a long way to ameliorate our client’s ordeal which is better imagined than experienced.”