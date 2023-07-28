Ex-NAN Deputy Editor-in-Chief dies in Abuja

828 828

A retired Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the News Agency of Nigeria, Malam Mouktar Adamu, is dead.

The pioneer Editor of Peoples Daily newspape, died on Thursday at the State House Clinic, Abuja during a brief illness.

The funeral prayer for the deceased, held at the National Mosque, was attended by family members, colleagues and associates, including Malam Garba Shehu, former spokesman of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari.

READ ALSO:

University staff stage protest over four years of unpaid salaries

University appoints former Edo NUJ Chairman as spokesman

Rewane backs subsidy removal, seeks proper utilisation of funds

Community media monitoring initiative, Southwest Echoes, debuts in Ogun

Strike: Oyo NLC insists on direct negotiation with Makinde

Also in attendance were former Senate leader, Senator Abdul Ningi; ex-spokesman of the Debt Management Office, Nasir Mahmoud; and Daily Trust Managing Editor, Malam Yusuf Zango.

Alhaji AbdulHadi Khalil, NAN Director of Administration and Human Resources, led the agency’s delegation to the funeral at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja