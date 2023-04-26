Ex-Minister of Labour, Gwadabe, dies

A former Minister of Labour and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Musa Gwadabe, is dead.

Gwadabe died on Wednesday morning at the age of 87 after a protracted illness at a Kano hospital, according to family sources.

Gwadabe was also a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in Kano.

The funeral rites will be observed at his residence on Ado Madaka road in Kano by 2pm Wednesday (today).

He is survived by two wives, 11 children and grandchildren.

Among his children is Alhaji Nazifi Musa Gwadabe, a contractor in Kano.