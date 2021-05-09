National Council of Women Societies has mourned the death of a former Minister of Women Affairs, Sen. Jummai Alhassan, describing it as unfortunate and sad.

This is contained in a condolence massage issued by NCWS National President, Laraba Shoda, on Sunday in Abuja.

Shoda, in the message, said that the deceased was a strong supporter of the council and women.

”It is with heavy heart that I announce the passing to glory of our dear mentor and supporter of this NCWS administration, Jummai Alhassan, a former Minister of Women Affairs and great Mama Taraba.

“It is so sad. NCWS and indeed, Nigerian women will miss you greatly.

”She was a pillar and role model; very generous, kind and friendly. May the Almighty bless her soul and may she have eternal rest.

“Jummai will be remembered for her contributions to the Nigerian polity, particularly her advocacy and campaign on the empowerment of women and the challenges they face,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Alhassan was appointed minister by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

The former minister, who also served as senator from 2011 to 2015, representing Taraba North Senatorial District, passed away at an undisclosed hospital in Cairo, Egypt at the age of 61.