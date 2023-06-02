Ex-Minister Danbazau to be installed Jagunmolu of Ede

The Timi of Ede land, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, is set to confer on former Minister of Interior Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd), the title of ”Jagunmolu” (meaning someone who has fought and overcome) of Ede land.

This is contained in a statement by the Chairman Planning Committee, Prof. Tajudeen Akanji, in Ile-Ife.

Akanji said that the coronation, which will be held June 7, is part of activities lined up to commemorate the 15th Coronation Anniversary of the Royal Father.

He said Gen. Dambazau has distinguished himself as a personality with a remarkable track record of service and leadership.

”He was chosen for this prestigious role due to his significant contributions to the nation and his unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people.

”As the Barade of Kano, Dambazau has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication to public service and his appointment as the Jagunmolu of Ede land further attests to his esteemed reputation and influence in the community,” he said.

The nomination of the Timi of Ede land was announced on January 15. 2008.