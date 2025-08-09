Breaking: Ex-Minister and former PDP National Chairman dies

A former Minister of Agriculture and National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Audi Ogbeh is dead.

The death of the former Minister and National Chairman of the PDP, aged 78, was confirmed in a statement by his family on Saturday.

The statement said: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father and grandfather; Chief Audu Ogbeh.

“He passed away on the 9th of August 2025 at the fulfilled age of 78.

“He departed peacefully, leaving behind a legacy of integrity, service, and dedication to our nation and community.

“We are comforted by the many lives he touched and the example he set.

“Details of the funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

“We thank friends, colleagues, and well-wishers for their prayers and support during this time.

“We will appreciate some privacy at this time while we mourn the loss of our patriarch.”

More details on this news website soon.

Post Views: 2