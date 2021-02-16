Retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, former Military Head of State, has advised Nigerians to live in peace with one another irrespective of tribe or religious sentiments.

Abubakar made the call while addressing newsmen in Minna on Tuesday.

He said it was only by living peacefully that the desire for socio-economic development of the country can be achieved.

The former head of state described recent happenings in the country as saddening, calling for calm among Nigerians.

“We at the National Peace Committee wish to add our voice to that of millions of Nigerians calling for calm in this difficult time.

“We appreciate the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari in exploring all avenues to ensure that tensions are diffused,“ he said.

While commending security agencies for their efforts, Abubakar urged the new Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police to put in more efforts towards tackling security challenges in the country.

“We appeal to the governors who are chief security officers in their respective states to please sheathe their swords and take full responsibility for managing the divergent voice and frustration in their states,” he said.

Abubakar added: “My prayer is that Nigeria should remain as one indivisible nation and this only could be possible if we collectively shun any form of tribal, religious, ethnic and political sentiment.

“We must rise up to work towards sustaining the nation`s corporate existence and promoting our hard-earned unity which our founding fathers have laid for us.

” I call on all Nigerians to work for the unity and development of the country as there is no other home like Nigeria.”

Abubakar urged Nigerians to support the efforts of security agencies by supplying vital information to assist in the ongoing fight against security challenges in the country.

“I also appeal to traditional institutions, religious leaders, development associations and Non Governmental Organisations to work towards mobilising Nigerians on the need to live in peace with one another.

“We must demonstrate high level of religious tolerance and harmonious coexistence in view of our diverse cultures and beliefs, for peace, progress and political stability of our country.

“We are one people and we must remain one, as leaders we must work to make our people unite for the betterment of all,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to shun violence and acts capable of disrupting peace and stability in the country.

Abubakar commended the Federal and state governments for their efforts in restoring peace as well as addressing humanitarian crisis caused by Boko Haram terrorism in the Northeast.

“Nigerians should support the Federal Government in the ongoing fight against kidnapping, banditry, cattle rustling for peace, progress and development of our country,“ he said.