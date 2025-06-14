Ex-militant raises alarm over alleged plan to link him to oil bunkering

Endurance Amagbein, Niger Delta ex-agitator and the self-styled “General,” on Saturday, raised alarm over an alleged plan by some persons to link him to the illegal oil bunkering activities in the region.

Amagbein made this known in a statement issued by his assistant on media and publicity, Mightywind Dudafa, to newsmen in Abuja.

According to him, “my enemies who have vowed to bring me down at all costs are doing this to instigate the military against me once again for a crime I know nothing about.”

The ex-freedom fighter said the creeks had been peaceful until these persons decided to trouble the existing peace in the Southern Ijaw communities.

“These surveillance contractors are infamous for laying false allegations against their perceived enemies so that the military can unknowingly help them neutralise the ones they are unable to take out by themselves.

“In their usual style, when they want to deal with any innocent person, all they do is come up with concocted allegations of bunkering activities against that person and instigate the military to arrest such innocent victims,” he alleged.

He further alleged that some of these persons had concluded arrangements to work against the interest of the military personnel who are genuinely securing the country’s national assets.

Amagbein, popularly called Adaka Boro the Second, therefore, called on the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, to investigate these claims so that peace could return to Southern Ijaw communities.

He also called on the CDS to beef up security activities “and re-route their rules of engagement, especially as it relates to their involvement with surveillance contractors in Bayelsa State so that they are not used as tools in the hands of the enemies of the nation.”

He equally called on President Bola Tinubu to pay attention to the matter, saying the same strategy was adopted against him (Amagbein) in Delta in 2024.

