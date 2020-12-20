Gunmen have kidnapped a former Chairman of Olamaboro Local Government Area of Kogi State, Emmanuel Ekpa.

The spokesman of the Kogi State Police Command, DSP William Aya, who confirmed this on Sunday in Lokoja, said Akpa was kidnapped along Ochadamu Road in Ofu Local Government Area.

He said a police patrol team attached to Ofu discovered the abandoned car of the victim at Ochadamu area in the late hours of December 18, the day of the incident.

“On close scrutiny, they found an abandoned ID card in the vehicle bearing the name Emmanuel Isaac Ekpa, apparently indicating that he was kidnapped by gunmen,” Aya said.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Edeh Ayuba, had raised a team to track the kidnappers and ensure the safe rescue of Ekpa.

Meanwhile, the abductors had made contact with family of their victim, demanding N25 million ransom for his release.

A relation who confirmed this to newsmen on condition of anonymity said negotiation was still ongoing.