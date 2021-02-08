The Katsina Police Command has arrested a former Caretaker Chairman of Jibia Local Government Area, Alhaji Haruna Mota, for allegedly colluding with bandits in carrying out several forms of criminal attacks in the state, The Nation is reporting.

The spokesman of the Command, SP Gambo Isa, confirmed the development to the highly credible newspaper on Sunday night.

Isa said Mota has been arrested and charged to court for aiding and abetting banditry and other sundry crimes in the state.

He added that the culprit was incriminated in a leaked video conversation with the bandits.

He said: “Yes, he has been arrested and charged to court for conspiracy, aiding and abetting and terrorism.

“But I cannot confirm whether he was the mastermind of Kankara students’ abduction.”

The Nation recalled an audio recording went viral recently implicating the ex-council chair in a discussion with one of the bandits’ leaders over the recent abduction of Kankara students.