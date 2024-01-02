Ex-lawmaker urges youths to be patient with Tinubu

The immediate past lawmaker, representing Badagry Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Babatunde Hunpe, has urged youths to be patient with President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Hunpe gave the advice at the final fifth Edition of his table tennis competition in Badagry, on Tuesday.

He urged Nigerian youths to believe in the present administration’s sincerity.

“This is a renewed Hope Agenda and President Tinubu has just started, by the middle of this year the goodies of this administration will start to manifest.

“Youths should be patient and continue to pray for this administration,” he said.

On the competition, Hunpe said it was established to assist youths who had talents in sports, especially Table Tennis

Hunpe stated: “We have it in mind to search for talents because we have seen that sport is fetching money nowadays.

“I started the competition to support some of our youths that are jobless but have talents.

“Everyone cannot do white collar job, so we need to encourage them to tap into this”.

The Chairman Organising Committee of the competition, Ahisu Okoosi, said they issued a form for interested players in Badagry before the commencement of the tournament.

“At the end, eight players qualified, out of which we have four winners who will go home with trophies and cash awards.

“We decided to make it four winners so as to encourage others to participate in the next edition,” he said.

Okoosi urged Badagry personalities to emulate the gesture, describing the competition as helping the youths to discover themselves.

Akeem Sulaiman who took the first position went home with a trophy and a cash gift of N80,000, while Thomas Abidemi took second position with a trophy and a cash gift of N50,000.

Ojo Monday who came third went home with a trophy and cash of N30,000, while Aderounmu Sikirulai went home with N20,000 for fourth position.