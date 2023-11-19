Ex-lawmaker hails NLC, TUC for suspending strike

A former House of Representatives member, Robinson Uwak, has commended the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for the suspension of the indefinite nationwide strike.

Uwak made the commendation in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday.

He said the action was a demonstration of patriotism and empathy towards ordinary Nigerians who would have been most impacted by an indefinite strike.

The lawmaker also commended President Bola Tinubu’s government for the quick intervention leading to the impending strike.

Uwak sympathised with the President of the NLC, Comrade Joe Ajaero, over the assault meted to him during his visit to Imo in solidarity with workers.

He also commended the security agencies for their prompt intervention and investigation into the matter towards a quick resolution of the conflict.

Uwak equally thanked President Tinubu for approving the payment of the sum of N35,000 extra allowance to all Federal workers as palliative to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal and relieve workers and households in the country.

“I have no doubt that the proposed cash transfers to 15 million households will further ameliorate the plight of the very poor and vulnerable households in the country and strengthen the social safety nets,” he said.

Recall that the NLC and TUC suspended the nationwide indefinite strike embarked upon in protest against alleged brutalisation of NLC president, Joe Ajaero, in Imo on November 1.

The suspension, according to the labour unions, was to pave the way for more negotiations on issues that caused the strike.

The strike was suspended because of the intervention of the Federal government through the office of the National Security Adviser, NSA.

The NSA, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, had at an earlier meeting held at Aso Rock, personally apologise on behalf of the government for the attack and brutalisation of Ajaero