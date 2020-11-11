A former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Dipo Olorunrinu, has applauded Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his plan to abolish payment of pensions to former governors and their deputies.

Olorunrinu, who represented Amuwo Odofin Constituency 1 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party between 2015 and 2019, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Lagos that the plan had given Sanwo-Olu another pass mark in running a people-oriented government.

Olrunrinu defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress few weeks to the expiration of his tenure in the Assembly.

Sanwo-Olu made the plan to abolish payment of pensions to former governors and their deputies in the state known on Tuesday while presenting the 2021 Appropriation Bill of N1.15 trillion, tagged: “Budget of Rekindled Hope,” to the House of Assembly.

The Public Office Holders Payment of Pension Law (2007) provides for payment of pension and other entitlements to former governors and their deputies for life.

Sanwo-Olu said an Executive Bill would soon be sent to the House to repeal the one providing pensions for deputy governors and their deputies.

Olrunrinu said Sanwo-Olu’s plan was in the best interest of the poor masses and would cut governance cost.

He said: “Proceeds from the abolishment of pensions can be used to meet the basic needs of the masses.

“It shows that the governor has his ears to the ground and recognises the suffering of the people and empathises with them.

“The abolishment shows that Sanwo-Olu is compassionate, frank, bold and enjoys good and cordial relationship with his predecessors.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has affected a lot of things and life is becoming more difficult for the people, especially the masses.

“There is the need to cut costs and make sacrifices for the people.”

The former lawmaker said Sanwo-Olu had demonstrated that he was running realistic governance.

Olorunrinu said: “This shows that the governor relates well with ex-governors and deputies because for a governor to achieve this, it means that he has a very good relationship with his predecessors.

“These former governors and deputies also have understanding minds.

“Obviously, the governor must have discussed the issue with the former administrators for them to understand the reality of the moment.

“I want to use this moment to applaud the former governors and their deputies for their understanding which is important here.”

NAN.