Ex-Lagos PDP Spokesman holds Fidaus for late mother

A former spokesman of the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos state, Taofeek Gani, Tuesday held a seven-day Fidaus prayer in honour of his late mother, Alhaja Hassanat Gani.

The prayer, which held in Lagos, saw the gathering of family members, politicians from both the ruling All Progressives Party (APC), the PDP as well as Muslim and Christian faithfuls.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Alhaji Abduwaheed Abdulkareem, the Chief Imam and Missioner of the Ansar ud Deen Society of Nigeria, said that Alhaja Gani would be greatly missed by the society.

Abdulkareem said: “Alhaja Gani was a righteous woman, very generous and accommodating.

“She will greatly be missed by all.”

The chief Imam prayed Allah to grant her soul eternal rest.

Also speaking, Alhaja Iyabode Akinyemi, the first daughter of the deceased, said that she would greatly miss her mother because of her impact in her life.

Akinyemi said that mama – Alhaja Gani was a disciplinarian who wanted the best for her children.

She said that though mama was illiterate, she vowed that all her must go to school.

“She labored seriously for her children, and she made sure that I got it right.

“She impacted so much in me because she believed that there is so much responsibility in me that I need to impact to the rest of the children.

“She made sure that all her children were graduates.

“The only regret that I have is that mama did not live to see my grandchild, “ Akinyemi said.

For the former Lagos PDP spokesman, mama was more than a mother .

“I learnt a lot from her especially impacting humanity, giving arms and helping people.”

Gani said that he was humbled by the presence of the APC publicity secretary, Oluseye Oladejo.

“As a Christian, Oladejo spent time with us, listened to the sermon by the Imam and followed through before he left.”

Gani said that Oladejo displayed the spirit of sportsmanship, noting that politics was not a do or die affair.

He advised politicians in the state to keep an open mind adding that somebody must definitely emerge as the winner and the opponent should be matured enough to congratulate the winner.T76 the event was graced by people from all works of life.

Alhaja Hassanat Gani died at the age of 86.