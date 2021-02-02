Former Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulFatah Ahmed, has described the late industrialist, Alhaji Umar Saro, as a community pillar and an embodiment of humility.

AbdulFatah, in a condolence message made through his Twitter handle on Monday, described the late Sarduana of Ilorin as a great philanthropist and business titan.

The former governor, who also described Saro as an ally and inspiration to many, expressed worries that his demise had left a huge vacuum.

He condoled with the deceased family and the entire people of Kwara State, describing the death as huge loss.

AbdulFatah tweeted: “I am deeply saddened by the death of Alhaji Umar Saro, a prominent industrialist and strong community pillar.

“His death is a major loss, I enjoyed a personal relationship with him, I saw him as a close and supportive figure.

“The late Sarduana of Ilorin was successful and renowned, he exuded humility and kindness in spite of his successes.

“Kwara and indeed Nigeria has lost an inspiring business titan. May Allah forgive his earthly infractions and grant him peaceful repose.”