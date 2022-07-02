Ex-Kwara Governor Ahmed mourns Elesa of Oke-Ode’s death

A former Governor has mourned the death of Elesa of Oke-Ode, Oba Abdulkadir Adelodun, describing the passage as painful and tragic.

In a post on his Facebook page Saturday, Ahmed lamented that the death of the monarch came at a time when “his wisdom, counsel, and bridge-building are most required”.

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to late Oba Adelodun’s family, the people of Oke-Ode, Kwara South and indeed Kwara State on the sad death of the well-loved monarch.

“I pray that Allah grants our departed Royal Father aljanah Firdaus and endows Oke-Ode with the harmony and transformation to which he deeply committed” the former Governor posted.