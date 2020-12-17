A former Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Chief Simon Sayomi, is dead.

His son, Ola, confirmed his death in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Ilorin.

According to Ola, the former deputy governor died in his hometown, Igosun in Oyun Local Government Area of the state.

Ola said his father died after a brief illness.

He said: “He died on Wednesday night between 9:30pm and 10pm.

“He was born on October 10, 1925.

“We will miss him because he was a hero to us in everything.”

Sayomi was the deputy governor of the state from 1999 to 2003 under the administration of late Muhammed Lawal.

The duo lost their re-election bid to Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki during the 2003 governorship election.

NAN.