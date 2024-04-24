Ex- judge’s daughter seeks share of late father’s property

Ann Eniyamire, the daughter of former Abuja Customary Court of Appeal President, Justice Moses Bello, on Wednesday, prayed an FCT High Court sitting in Bwari to declare that she is entitled to 11.11 per cent of all her late father’s property, including estates.

Eniyamire told Justice Mohammed Madugu, through her lawyer, Yahuza Mahraz, to grant her the entitlement in line with her late father’s will.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that in the suit marked: CV/667/2024, Eniyamire sued Reverend Father Ezekiel Awolumate and Christ the King Catholic Church Okene Parish as 1st and 2nd defendants.

Her lawyer contended that his client was short-changed by the executor of the will, Reverend Father Ezekiel John (1st defendant) and another.

The claimant, in the affidavit attached to the motion, deposed that her late father instructed that all his assets be shared between his wife and the children following an 11.11 percent sharing formula.

She, therefore, accused the defendants of adopting a sharing formula of 4.16 percent.

Eniyamire, who has 38 reliefs, urged the court to reverse the alleged decision of the defendants, relieve them of their duties (as executors of her father’s will) and restore 11.11 percent of her father’s property to her.

She also sought a declaration that the claimant is entitled to a share of 1/9 or 11.11 percent of all her late father’s assets of shares and stocks.

She equally sought an order directing the defendants to account, tender and hand all necessary documents

with regards to administration, management and distribution of the estates of the claimant’s late father to any appointed administrator general, among others.

When the matter was called on Wednesday, Mahruz told the judge that hearing on his case was ripe.

But the defendants’ counsel, Adewale Adegboyega, told the judge that he had filed a preliminary objection challenging the competence of the suit.

Justice Madugu, who said it was not convenient to take the matter on Wednesday, consolidated the defendants’ notice of preliminary objection and the claimant’s motions so that they could be taken together in the next adjourned date.

He then adjourned the matter until June 4 for definite hearing.