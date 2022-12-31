Ex-Jigawa Deputy Governor dumps APC, offers reasons

A former Deputy Governor of Jigawa State, Ahmed Mahmoud Gumel, has resigned his membership of the pAll Progressives Congress to rejoin the Peoples Democratic Party.

His resignation was contained in a letter to the APC Chairman, Galangamawa Ward in Gumel Local Government Area.

The letter, dated December 30, 2022, reads in part: “With all sense of respect and regards as a chairman, your person and your party to notify you of my resignation from All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I’m constrained to take this decision due to the obvious intra-party conflict, disunity and lack of commitment and confidence on the party stalwarts towards the success of the party in the forthcoming general elections.”

According to available information, Gumel was received back into the PDP by a former Governor of Jigawa State, Ibrahim Saminu Turaki; Jigawa State PDP Chairman, Ali Idris Diginsa; and the party’s governorship candidate for the 2023 polls, Mustapha Sule.

Gumel contested the APC primaries for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

He dumped the PDP a few months before the 2015 general election for the APC.