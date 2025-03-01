Ex-Imo Attorney-General seeks Kanu’s release

Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume, SAN, a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Imo, has called on President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the ongoing trial of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra.

Ume, who called for a political solution in the matter, urged President Tinubu to use his good offices towards Kanu’s release as part of the efforts to restore peace in the South east.

The senior lawyer made the appeal in an open letter to the president, titled: “Healing the Wounds in our Nation-Building Efforts and Matching Nigeria towards a New Sustainable Nation” on Saturday in Abuja.

Ume, who is also a rapporteur, Victims of Persecution, said that the early release of Kanu would not be a sign of weakness, but a demonstration of political wisdom and statesmanship.

He drew the attention of the president to Kanu’s travails dating back to October 14, 2015, when he was arrested by operatives of the Department of Security Service over alleged terrorism-related allegations to when he was arraigned in court on October 23, 2015.

He lamented that the IPOB leader was fast becoming a prisoner of conscience.

Also Read:

Ume advocated for the early release of Kanu, adding that doing so would not only de-escalate tensions in the region but also presents him an opportunity to turn a new leaf.

The letter further drew the attention of President Tinubu to similar agitations in other parts of the country, notably in the South West and Niger Delta, where the government had exercised wonderful discretion to de-escalate tensions and promote dialogue.

Part of the letter reads: “Your Excellency, I believe that a political, peaceful and reconciliatory approach will serve the country better and provide a robust step towards healing national wounds, restoring economic stability, and reaffirming our commitment to unity in diversity.

“Your Excellency, the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will not be a sign of weakness, but a demonstration of political wisdom and statesmanship.

“It presents an opportunity to turn a new page in Nigeria’s history -one that priorities peace, justice, and the collective well-being of all citizens.

“His evolving perspectives, shaped by time and reflection, can be harnessed as a valuable resource in our journey towards a more unified and prosperous nation.”

Ume appealed to the president to “reflect on the pleas of our late sages -Chief Mbazurike Amaechi; Prof. George Achulike Obiozo, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyawu; Chief Ayo Adebanjo and Chief Edwin Clerk, who spent their final years advocating for peace, unity, national healing and requesting for his release.”

Post Views: 3