Ex-Imo Attorney-General faults PDP zoning in Abia governorship poll

Former Attorney-General of Imo, Chukwuma Ma-Chukwu Ume, SAN, has faulted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) zoning arrangement in Abia governorship.

Ume, in a letter written to the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, also cautioned against act that might affect the chance of the party in the 2023 election.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the letter, titled: “The Abia State Chapter of PDP Zoning and three-member Delegate Mishap,” was dated May 9.

The senior lawyer said that in a state with three senatorial districts, opening governorship nominations for only two districts did not speak well.

According to him, using a purported zoning arrangement as a cover-up for perpetuating godfatherism will spell doom for the fortune of the party in the 2023 general elections.

The lawyer, therefore, called on Ayu to immediately intervene in the controversy in the overall interest of the party in Abia.

The letter reads in part: “Sir, you are personally aware what Nigerians need now more than ever before are people of trust to occupy the helm of affairs of the country.

“If people that have acquired national confidence are messed-up in this quagmire of Abia exercise called zoning and the the said three- member delegate primaries, I am positive it will not be in the best interest of the party as the apathy against your party would be enormous.

“If an opposition asking to become a ruling party does not hunt for stars, what then does it have to offer?” he asked.