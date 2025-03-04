Ex-Immigration CG was found dead inside hotel room after female guest left — Police

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has disclosed how a former Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, David Shikfu Parradang, was found dead inside a hotel after his female guest left.

The spokesperson of the Command and a Superintendent of Police, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

According to Adeh, contrary to the initial story that was spread by a counterinsurgency expert, Zagazola Makama, Parradang was neither killed by kidnappers nor the cash with him snatched.

She said: “In light of the recent reports alleging that retired Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service, David Shikfu Parradang, was kidnapped and subsequently killed, we wish to clarify the facts surrounding this incident to ensure accurate information is disseminated to the public.

“On March 3, 2025, at approximately 12:00 PM, Mr. Parradang arrived at Joy House Hotel, Area 3 Junction, driving a black Mercedes Benz. He checked into the hotel, paying a sum of Twenty two thousand naira (N22,000) for one night’s stay.

“Shortly thereafter, he directed the hotel room attendant to escort a female guest who had come to visit to his room. This lady left the hotel premises around 04:00PM of the same day.

“Mr. Parradang did not exit his room after the lady left. Around 04:00 AM of 04 March 2025, a friend who is a military officer, concerned for his wellbeing, traced him to the hotel.

“Upon arrival, the hotel receptionist and the officer proceeded to his room, where Mr. Parradang was found deceased, seated in a chair.

“The Durumi Police Station was notified and officers promptly arrived at the scene, secured the area, took photographs, and collected all relevant evidence to preserve the integrity of the crime scene.

“The body has been transferred to the National Hospital for necessary procedures, and hotel staff are currently cooperating with Police investigations.

Effort is in top gear to effect the arrest of the lady.”

The command urged the public and media outlets to refrain from spreading unverified information, including claims of kidnapping, that may incite fear or panic.

Adeh said: “The FCT Police Command is committed to conducting a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding Mr. Parradang’s death.

“We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we work to ensure justice is served.”

