A former Inspector General of Police and now Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, has lost his wife, Alhaja Ariat Aderoju Smith.

According to available information, Alhaja Smith died on Friday at the age of 69.

The news of the death was broken by the Lagos State Government in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Lagos State Governor, Gboyega Akosile, on Saturday.

Akosile said the burial of Alhaja Smith will be done on Saturday (today) in accordance with islamic rites.

According to the statement, only immediate family members will be allowed at the burial rites in strict compliance with the National Centre for Disease Control/Lagos State Government guidelines on COVID-19 social distancing protocol.

The statement said: “Lagos State Government, on behalf of the Smith family, wishes to announce the passage of our mother and grandmother, Alhaja Ariat Aderoju Smith (nee Jinadu) who died on Friday at the age of 69.

“The deceased is survived by her husband, Alhaji Musiliu A.K. Smith, former Inspector-General of Police (IGP)/and Chairman, Nigeria Police Service Commission, children – Mr. Mujeed Adekunle Smith and Mrs. Atiat Olubunmi Sheidu. May Allah grant her Aljanah Firdaus.”