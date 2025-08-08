Ex-IG Okiro headlines Noble Ladies Association inauguration, magazine unveiling

Chief Mike Okiro, former Inspector-General of Police and chairman, Police Service Commission will chair the inauguration of Noble Ladies Association International and unveiling of the association’s magazine.

According to a statement made available by Mrs Margaret Chigozie Mkpuma, president of the association, the event will take place on Saturday, August 9 at Arts & Culture Centre, Area 10, Abuja at 12 noon.

The event will also serve as the inaugural convention of the association with the theme ‘Women Leading the Way: Inspiring Impact through Innovation and Collaboration.’

There will be a panel discussion on the theme. This session aims to spotlight exceptional women leaders across various sectors who are creating positive change through visionary leadership, innovation, and strategic partnerships.

Panellists will share personal journeys, discuss overcoming societal and professional challenges, and offer insights into building sustainable initiatives that uplift communities and amplify women’s voices in governance, entrepreneurship, technology, media, and many more.

Besides Okiro, special guests of honour expected to grace the occasion are Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo, Governor of Anambra State; Chief Arthur Eze, esteemed philanthropist and entrepreneur; Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and Senator George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation

