Former track federation president, Lamine Diack, has been sentenced to two years in prison for corruption during his nearly 16-year tenure at the IAAF, most notably a scheme that allowed Russian athletes who paid millions in hush money to keep competing when they should have been suspended for doping.

The guilty verdict in a Paris court represented a spectacular fall from grace for the 87-year-old Diack, who was the powerful head of the IAAF from 1999-2015 and mixed with world leaders and was influential in the world of Olympic sports.

The court also sentenced Diack to another two years of suspended jail time and fined him €500,000 ($590,000).

His lawyers said they will appeal, keeping Diack out of jail for now.

Diack did not comment as he walked out of court.

One of Diack’s lawyers, Simon Ndiaye, called the verdict “unjust and inhuman” and said the court made his client a “scapegoat.”

Diack was found guilty of multiple corruption charges and of breach of trust, but acquitted of a money laundering charge.

Among those in court, and thrilled by the verdict, was French marathon runner, Christelle Daunay.

She competed against one of the Russian athletes, runner Liliya Shobukhova, who later testified to investigators about illicit payments to hush up doping.

Beaten by Shobukhova at the 2011 Chicago Marathon, Daunay was a civil party to the case.

Speaking after the court awarded her damages totaling €45,000 ($53,000), Daunay described the verdict as a victory for all athletes who were robbed of prizes and results by having to race against competitors who should have sanctioned, but instead paid to benefit from the doping cover-up.

“Behind my mask, you can’t see it, but I’m smiling,” she said. “I’m pleased, too, for all the athletes. We have to keep up the fight against doping.”

At the trial in June, prosecutors requested a four-year jail term and a fine of €500,000 ($590,000) for Diack, who oversaw an era when Usain Bolt made track and field wildly popular, but whose legacy was trashed after his arrest in France in 2015, and the subsequent revelations of widespread malfeasance.

Diack, wearing a white robe, sat impassive in front of the chief judge as she read out the guilty verdict and sentence.

The judge, Rose-Marie Hunault, detailed his role in the payoff scheme, dubbed: “Full protection,” that squeezed Russian athletes suspected of doping of about 3.2 million euros ($3.74 million) in hush money.

“The money was paid in exchange for a program of ‘full protection,’” she said, adding the scheme allowed athletes who should have been suspended “purely and simply to escape sanctions.”

“You violated the rules of the game,” the judge said.