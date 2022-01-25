Ex-husband reacts as Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe unveils her ‘boo’ + Photos

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has taken to Instagram to show off her new man, Kazim Adeoti, a partner/investor with IbakaTV, ahead of his birthday.

While sharing their loved-up photo on the platform, the popular actress described Adeoti as her best friend and boo.

She wrote: “It’s my Boo’s birthday in a bit

“Cc @kazimadeoti thank you for being amazing partner.

“Couldn’t pick which slide is my fav, so I decided to post all

“I think first slide is my fav tho

“I can’t wait to wish my best friend a happy birthday….

“I celebrate God’s goodness in your life Alhaji Kazim Adeoti @kazimadeoti



“Alhamdulillah.”

Meanwhile, few hours after Aigbe showed off Adeoti, her ex-husband, Asiwaju Lanre Gentry, took to social media to subtlety insult the Nollywood actress and her new man, while sharing a throw back picture of them together.

Gentry wrote: “The truth is out.”

“I don’t need any comment please.”

Aigbe, who seemed unperturbed by ex-husband’s negative comment, has taken to social media to further celebrate Adeoti’s birthday.

In a new post she shared on Monday morning, Aigbe thanked Adeoti for being a source of happiness and giving her endless support.

She added that he is a great partner and a good man.

She wrote: “Handsome Bobo

“Yeah!!! Finally it’s here!!!! Happy birthday to a Great Man, a man of honor, amazing personality!!!!! Your heart is so pure! Selfless in all ramifications!!!

“An astute business man ( my mentor when it comes to business), super hardworking, real estate mogul, best movie marketer! My bestie, My reality check, My gist partner! You do so so much for people around you, you are a rare Gem! A very good man, a great partner.

“Thank you for being a Pillar, Thank you for being a source of happiness, thank you for your endless support at all times! I am so blessed to have you in my corner.

“As you add another year today I pray to Almighty Allah to continue to increase you in every area of your life! Grant all of your heart desires, abundant wisdom, more blessings, good health and long life!

“Atanda, Today I celebrate God’s Grace in your life! Happy birthday Ade Omo Ade.

“Alhamdulillah cc @adekazproductions @kazimadeoti.”