The candidate for the House of Representatives seat in the 2015 general election on the platform of Accord party in Oyo State, Fatai Aborode, has been shot dead.

The development was confirmed by the spokesman of the Oyo State Police Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, on Saturday.

Fadeyi said Aborode, who has since defected to the Peoples Democratic Party, was shot at about 5:50pm on Friday by four gunmen along Apodun Road, Igangan.

The victim, who was rushed to Olugbon Hospital, Igboora, was later confirmed dead.

Fadeyi said efforts are on to arrest the fleeing assailants who shot dead Aborode.