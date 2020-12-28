A former governorship candidate in Enugu State, Rev. Donatus Ozoemena, has appealed to wealthy Nigerians to assist government in engaging and empowering the youth to curb restiveness.

Ozoemena, the General Overseer of U.S.-based God’s Live Anointed Ministries, made the appeal on Monday while donating food items to 20 communities in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The philanthropist also donated money and announced scholarship awards to celebrate Christmas.

He said, “My heart hungers for more development and improvement as well as expansion of the scope of this charity beyond Awgu council area, to the entire state and South East.

“We hope to accommodate other council areas in the state in the next edition.

“I urge our well-to-do men and women to join in supporting and empowering our youths through any lawful means in order to better our communities, council areas, states and Nigeria at large.’’

Ozoemena, who was the governorship candidate of the United Democratic Party in the 2019 General Elections, thanked Enugu people for prayers, support and goodwill for his family.

Ozoemena, who did not reveal the amount spent on the charity to over 520 indigent residents, pledged to continue to use his resources as well as local and international connections to improve the lives of the people.

On the scholarship, he said that selection of beneficiaries would be through a raffle draw to ensure transparency and fairness.

According to him, a secondary school student will be selected from every village in Awgu Town.

He said that every winner would receive N30,000 for an academic session.

Ozoemena paid tribute to late football player, Uche Abuchi, who participated in the 2019/2020 edition of ‘De Governor’s Cup’ which he instituted.

Abuchi died midway into the build-up to the current edition of the football tournament.

One of the beneficiaries of the food items and money, Josephine Chijioke, prayed God to continue to bless Ozoemena.

“My family will continue to pray God to preserve him to enable him to continue his good work for humanity,’’ Chijioke said.

Another beneficiary, Chioma Okafor, thanked Ozoemena and his family for the kindness.