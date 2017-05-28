Ex-Governor’s nephew denies defecting to APC

LATEST NEWS:
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kebbi State, Alhaji Lawali Dakingari, has denied defecting to the All Progressives Congress.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Dakingari, a nephew to former governor Saidu Dakingari, said he was not among those that defected to the APC on Sunday.
The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the state PDP Chairman, Alhaji Bello Doya, 21 former local government chairmen, councillors and ward executives, as well as House of Assembly members defected to the APC on Sunday.
However, Dakingari said in a statement released on Monday in Birnin Kebbi that the decampees were spent horses with no power to influence any voter.
He said: “The decampees are not our true members and they will not succeed in their quest.
“I totally condemn their action, though it’s allowed democratically, but I want to assure the Kebbi people that the PDP will be stronger again.”
Dakingari urged “true” PDP members and supporters to remain resolute and ensure that the party wins the July 15 local government election.
He added: “We are optimistic that not only the local government council election, but even the 2019 presidential polls, victory will be ours.”


