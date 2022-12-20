Ex-Governor Uduaghan loses father-in-law

A former Governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan, has lost his father-in-law, retired Brigadier-General Sunny Esijolomi Tuoyo.

The ex-Military Administrator of the old Ondo State was said to have died on December 17, 2022 in Lagos State.

Tuoyo was a retired Nigerian Brigadier General who served as the Military Governor of Ondo State from July 1978 to October 1979 during the military regime of General Olusegun Obasanjo.

Tuoyo, according to a statement by Uduaghan, will be remembered as the father of his wife, Deaconess Roli Uduaghan, and for his patriotism as well as immense contributions in the democratic process that led to the handing over of the reins of power to Pa Adekunle Ajasin (ascended), the first democratically elected Governor of Ondo State.

He was 84 years old.

Uduaghan added in the statement: "Our prayers are with both families."






